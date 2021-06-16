What the hell?! Now CP3 may have COVID, as walking-wounded playoffs roll on

C’mon, man ... really? This sucks. Image : Getty Images

Ughhhhh.



You may have had to quadruple-check the account while wiping the crumbs out of your eyes this morning. Unfortunately, it was a verified Shams Charania tweeting that Chris Paul has been sidelined indefinitely due to COVID protocol just over two days removed from the Phoenix Suns defeating the Denver Nuggets in Round 2 of the Western Conference Playoffs.

Advertisement

The Suns are ready and waiting for the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz series to conclude, meaning the Western Conference Finals are at least several days away from beginning, but Paul could be out for longer depending on whether or not he’s actually been vaccinated.



https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1405143542675165190

For what it’s worth, Paul said vaccinations were a personal choice when asked in March. However, on Get Up, Jalen Rose said Paul is vaccinated, and that he doesn’t anticipate Paul missing more than one game at the most.

https://twitter.com/ClutchPointsApp/status/1405169850436173826

Literally, minutes after the initial announcement of CP3 being sidelined (before Rose’s contribution) ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the Los Angeles Clippers — who are already missing Serge Ibaka due to season-ending back surgery — will be without Kawhi Leonard for tonight’s Game 5 with Utah due to a knee injury.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/WindhorstESPN/status/1405150340010422281

The initial injury came when colliding with Jazz swingman Joe Ingles. Following the game, he said, “Nah, I’ll be good,” when asked about the bump.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/Dunzod/status/1404667244169236483

His return is entirely in question, and per Windhorst, he had informed his Clipper teammates to expect to be without him tonight.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/WindhorstESPN/status/1405151110999035910

ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry reported that Kyrie Irving’s sprained ankle made him the seventh NBA All-Star to miss playoff games this season, a list that includes Anthony Davis, James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Jaylen Brown, and Joel Embiid, who is probably playing with a torn meniscus and went 0-for-12 in the second half against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4. Leonard would now be the eighth name on that list, and Paul could be ninth depending on his status going forward, as well as the general conclusion to Clippers vs. Jazz.

Advertisement

And, for good measure, James Harden just played 46 minutes last night on an injured hamstring, recording five points on 1-of-10 shooting, eight assists, six rebounds, and 0-for-8 from three.

As an added reported tidbit: League MVP and likely insanely-tired Nikola Jokić has opted out of playing in the Serbia-held Olympic qualifier beginning later this month, as well as the Olympics themselves if Serbia does qualify.

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/Carchia/status/1405153069256613890

More than perhaps any other season in NBA history due to the condensed schedule, the team who could field the healthiest rotation will likely win the championship. And, of note, the NBA will begin on time with training camps starting in late September and the regular season to follow in mid-October for this upcoming season, all of which will come after the Olympics. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is still prevalent around the world. “Health and safety” are two words that have never been more important.