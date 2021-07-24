What to make of Rodgers’ and Adams’ cryptic IG stories

Aaron Rodgers has been making Packers’ fans sweat for months now, whether it be through expressing his displeasure with the organization while hosting Jeopardy or through his inaction during the most pivotal moments of this offseason. Rodgers has made cryptic comment after cryptic comment attempting to avoid any sort of speculation from the public, but obviously that hasn’t stopped everyone from attempting to understand what every comment means. Only recently, Packers’ star receiver Davante Adams has joined his quarterback in their mutual hatred for Brian Gutekunst and the Packers’ organization in general.



While Rodgers has stayed mostly quiet since the news broke of his rift with Packers’ management, Adams has not been afraid of making public statements. Adams has expressed how frustrated he’s been with the Packers’ front office handling of the Rodgers situation. He’s tweeted at other superstars across the NFL talking about how much he’d love to join them, and more frequently than anything else, he’s talked about how he and Rodgers are a package deal. Wherever Rodgers goes, Adams will follow.

Of course, nobody knows exactly where the pair will be when the NFL regular season starts. They’ve been linked to Las Vegas, Denver, and Cleveland. There’s still a possibility that the pair decides to return to Green Bay. Maybe both of them decide to hang up their cleats for good. What if Rodgers decides to become the full-time host of Jeopardy? Is Adams going to become a producer on that show? I don’t know. With all of these scenarios still being very real possibilities, any little hint people get regarding the pair’s future, will be dissected under the utmost scrutiny.

Late last night, Rodgers and Adams posted the same picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen to their Instagram stories.

And the internet went nuts with it.

What could this mean? Does Rodgers really consider himself the Michael Jordan of football? Is this just Rodgers saying he’s the GOAT and Adams claiming he’s the GOAT’s right-hand man? I’ve seen Bears’ fans jump to the conclusion that it means Rodgers and Adams both want to play in Chicago (that’s not happening, but I love the spirit). Does it mean that this next season will be Rodgers’ and Adams’ last dance? After all, it’s been leaked that Rodgers has referred to Packers’ GM Brian Gutekunst as “Jerry Krause” in group chats with his teammates. However, that would mean Rodgers is returning to Green Bay, which he’s stated he will not do unless Gutekunst is gone. Sportsbooks around the country have been cancelling bets placed on Rodgers’ future with the idea that the reigning MVP will be retiring sometime next week. Would that mean Adams is retiring too?

There are so many conspiracy theories out there. However, if we’re being real, retirement seems to be off the table. Rodgers has long played with a chip on his shoulder, whether it be from the 49ers selecting Alex Smith over him in 2005, or from the Packers selecting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 Draft. Opting to retire because of a few moves made by his team’s front office would seem weak after everything Aaron Rodgers has said and played for through his 16+ years in the league. Could he pull a Brett Favre or Rob Gronkowski and retire just so another team could pick him up a year later? Yeah, but outright retirement never to be seen on a football field again seems unlike Rodgers. Much like Jordan and Pippen did in 1998, Rodgers and Adams are far more likely to gut out this next season, playing their hearts out, vying for a championship, all while attempting to stick it to their front office.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen have noted their discontent with former Chicago Bulls’ GM Jerry Krause while the duo was playing in the Windy City. Although both legends were upset with management, both returned to Chicago for one last wild ride. Ultimately, both Jordan and Pippen would leave the team the following year, but not before winning another NBA championship. It appears Rodgers and Adams are about to try to accomplish the same thing. But would this really be a good way to get at Gutekunst? “HA! Take that! We won your organization its fifth Super Bowl! That’ll show you!” I’m sure Gutekunst would be heartbroken at that outcome.

Currently, the Packers are still the heavy favorites to see Rodgers and Adams suit up for them this season. I’m sure that’s all Gutekunst really wants. If he can squeeze one more year out of his top players despite them hating his guts, he’d gladly take that. We know Rodgers plays his best football when he’s angry. After the Packers drafted Jordan Love, Rodgers had arguably the best season of his career after recording one of his more lackluster seasons. He’ll definitely have a lot to play for this season should he decide to take the field. If he does, I’m sure it will be in Packers green.