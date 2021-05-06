Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
What would you say if this was the NBA and not the NHL

samfels27
Sam Fels
The mandatory goonery in the Rangers-Capitals game was celebrated in hockey circles. But why?
I don’t want to really get into the Caps-Rangers stuff. It’s stupid and ugly and caveman and makes it hard to remember for someone like me why we even bother to watch the game in the first place.

So here’s something to consider. All the people you saw on Twitter last night who wanted to say that deep down, fans love this, it’s why they watch hockey, it’s what makes it great, imagine what the adjectives would be if an NBA game started with three simultaneous fights

Here’s a sample of what I think you’d see:

“Thugs”

“Punks”

“Tattooed criminals”

“Travesty”

“Wrong”

I’ll leave it at that. 

Sam Fels

