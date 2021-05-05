When fans care more about cheats than abusers

Think again? Illustration : Getty Images

The Houston Astros missed out on all the fun last year. They still might not get the full brunt of it this term. And by the time baseball stadiums are full again, which might not be until 2022, maybe it will have blown over to a degree.



Still, the ’Stros returned to Yankee Stadium for the first time since the scope of their sign-stealing ways was known. And the Yankees, especially their fans, are still a touch salty about that 2017 ALCS. That year was at the focus of the Astros controversy, and the Yanks lost in Game 7. So it’s reasonable to assume that any slight edge, any ill-gotten advantage, could have flipped that series (though the Yanks scoring all of three runs in the four games in Houston might have had something to do with it).

So The Bronx faithful made sure to have their throats cleared and vocal chords warmed up for Alex Bregman, and Jose Altuve, and Carlos Correa, some of the main villains of the whole thing.

However, anyone would have to admit that it looks just a little off, a little uncomfortable, that the New York faithful would boo Atluve or Bregman until their lungs bleed...when Domingo German is on the mound. You might remember German from such episodes as being the guy even his teammates have publicly said they don’t want to be on the team, and allegedly being a wife-beating shitbird. Also, Aroldis Chapman is still in the bullpen.

German never heard this from the creatures in Yankee Stadium. Chapman has never really had anything but a hero’s welcome in both his stints. Hell, they’re even happy to let him play the victim after Altuve’s walk-off winner off him in that 2017 series. There was no anticipation of the reception either would get when they took the mound. Let’s face it, their crimes are far worse than the Astros bending the unwritten rules of baseball just a little too much. What is it exactly all of those fans are after?

It’s not to single out Yankees fans. They’re hardly the first to overlook genuine crimes committed by players on their team in pursuit of winning, while being overly aggrieved by violations of sporting rules and guidelines. It’s just the latest example.

This is what the Astros are in for all year. They’ll get it at Dodger Stadium with Trevor Bauer on the mound. They’ll get it in Minnesota while Miguel Sanó is in the other lineup. That’s just the way of things. But it will always feel like a call for everyone to take a look in the mirror and wonder just what the fuck we’re doing.

The Milwaukee Bucks posted their second win over the Brooklyn Nets in the span of three nights, 124-118. The win moved the Bucks within a game-and-a-half of the Nets for the second seed and three of the Sixers for the top spot.



It was a little more feisty and spicy than games right before the playoffs tend to be, and also noteworthy in that Giannis Antentokounmp attempted 12 threes in the game. Sadly, he only made four, but it’s the willing part we’ll focus on. It was by far a career-high for him, he hadn’t attempted more than eight in a game ever.

And that’s been the thing with Giannis when it matters. Teams have just fenced off the free-throw line and below in the playoffs, denying any driving lanes and choking out kick-out options as well. Giannis hasn’t been able to make them pay with his jumper, and a 4-for-12 performance from the arc isn’t going to convince the Nets just yet they can’t take the same tactic.

But it might only take one night of going 5-for-10 or 6-for-11 for Giannis to get the Bucks that win they haven’t found yet come the postseason. In the words of Dark Helmet...