Who knew these athletes had such second careers

When most professional athletes retire from sports, it’s almost a lock that they will go into something else in the world of athletics, most often media. Their expertise is used as commentators, analysts, and sometimes hosts. A match made in heaven, right?



However, in Kevin Dyson’s case, he has fulfilled a major need in American society. The former Tennessee Titans receiver — most known for scoring the winning touchdown in the Music City Miracle or coming up one yard shy in Super Bowl XXXIV — went into education, becoming a middle school principal.

According to a 2011-2012 United States Department of Education study, roughly only 10 percent of public school principals are Black.

Dyson became a high school assistant principal in 2010. Since then he has served as an interim principal and is now permanently installed as the principal for Grassland Middle School in Tennessee.

