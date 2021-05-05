When these 9 rookie quarterbacks will make their first starts

Photo : Getty Images

In total, nine quarterbacks were taken in the NFL Draft. No quarterback is ever a sure thing, but in this talented group, the odds are very high that there will be a handful of difference makers that alter the league’s landscape. Out of these nine quarterbacks taken, all of whom went in the fourth round or earlier, when should we expect to see them on the field?

Talent comes from all over the draft board. Dak Prescott was a fourth-round selection. Jalen Hurts went in the second. Russell Wilson went in the third. Kirk Cousins went in the fourth. It happens. Let’s take a closer look at the situations for the quarterbacks drafted this year.