Where should DeMar DeRozan have a good time?

Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant Photo : Getty Images

Does this team, like the Atlanta Hawks, just want excitement? Do they just want Ja Morant, Brandon Clarke, and Jaren Jackson Jr to get some playoff experience early in their career amid an intensely challenging Western Conference? Upon reading their name you might say to yourself, “well, why would Memphis do that!? They’re not going to win a Championship! They’re not going to even get out of the first round!!!”

Who gives a shit?

People pay for sex all the time, quick as it may be for some. Just because you sleep with someone once doesn’t mean you’re getting married, but it might mean you’ve had an amazing 20-minute one-night stand or so ... if that. For some, one-night stands are all-timers, ones they reflect on even during marriage. Sometimes, you have more fun reminiscing on that brief encounter than you do raising your children later on in life.

I’m not saying DeRozan is going to marry the Memphis Grizzlies, but they can have fun together by making the playoffs, even though he’s on an expiring contract.

Historically, we’re assholes. We admire someone on their climb to the top more than when they actually scale the mountain. Memphis may likely be on the outside looking in of the Western Conference playoff picture again this season. Sure, they play hard, but don’t you want Morant and Jackson Jr to make the playoffs, even if the experience would be a four or five-game series against a team like Denver or the Lakers?

Gorgui Dieng, Dillon Brooks, and draft compensation could get this done mathematically. The Spurs would get their coveted picks, and a decent longish-term swingman in Brooks, as well as Dieng’s $17 million expiring deal. This joins DeRozan with a starting five that’ll include Justise Winslow and Jonas Valanciunas as well. How fun would a starting line-up of Morant-DeRozan-Winslow-Jackson-Valanciunas be, with Clarke as the sixth man? Get DeRozan in there for a good time, not a long time, Memphis. (I mean, you could also try to keep him if you want to, I suppose.)