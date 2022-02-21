Kyler Murray

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray recently deleted all Arizona Cardinals info from his socials. All he left were two posts: one of him at Oklahoma and another series of pictures during his trip to the Pro Bowl this year. Murray did post an image of himself in Cardinals gear, though, just days ago. Although, that post hasn’t seemed to indicate that the friction between Murray and the Cards’ front office has dissipated at all.



Many people took this action to mean Murray was unhappy with the Cardinals’ organization and predicted that the former Heisman winner could be on the move. Of course, that’s all assuming that Murray and the Cardinals don’t work out a contract extension before next season. If they can’t get a deal done, there are a few places Murray could fit.

With Rodgers likely out in Green Bay and Jordan Love unable to prove his worth in his two years there, the Packers could be looking out-of-house for their Rodgers replacement. Two of the pictures Murray left up on his Instagram account were of him with Packers’ coaches, including one with Matt LaFleur. As is the case with many quarterbacks, Murray wants to win and the Packers would be an extraordinary place to land given the talent on their roster.

That being said, bringing anyone in as their starting quarterback is a little counterproductive in my opinion. Sometimes, you have to throw your young QB into the fire in order to see what they’re really made of. Delaying the Love era doesn’t do the Packers any good. Either he’s great and you roll with him for the next 15 or so years or he’s not and you move on. Grabbing a different quarterback just so you don’t have to see whether or not your former first-round pick is ready doesn’t sound like a very good move.

There has also been a lot of chatter online of late about a potential Deshaun Watson trade involving Murray. I’m just going to stop that right there. Both parties would be out of their damn minds to do something like that. Sure, maybe Murray wants to move back to Texas, his home state, but he’d be in an awful situation. Watson is, at best, marginally better than Murray. While reuniting Watson with DeAndre Hopkins might be an added benefit, the headaches that would come from his sexual assault allegations probably wouldn’t be worth it.

Prediction: Murray stays in Arizona