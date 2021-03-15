Which football powerhouse could cut down nets at the Final Four?

Herbert Jones #1 of Alabama dribbles across half court against Trendon Watford #2 of LSU during the second half of their championship game in the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 14, 2021 in Nashville, Image : Getty Images

The Madness is finally back, and the matchups are finally set for what will be one of the strangest NCAA tournaments in recent history. Not only will COVID-19 likely have an impact on the games within the Indiana “bubble,” but this year we are missing some of the most storied programs in all of college basketball. It’ll be the first time since 1976 that Duke and Kentucky were absent from the field.



However, with the usuals out of the way, doors have opened for other schools — including the nation’s top traditional football powers — to make a mark on the court. We took the time to break down which of these football-centric institutions also has what it takes to bring home a championship on the hardwood.



Let’s get into it.

