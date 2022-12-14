Championship NBA teams have always revolved around star players, but the glue guys/role players make it possible for franchises to become title contenders. There are stars all over the Association, but only those with the best supporting casts can make deep runs into the postseason year after year. Regarding role players, Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns has been one of the more prominent “others” in the league over the past few years. Now that his tenure with the Suns appears to be finished, teams are lining up in anticipation of acquiring Crowder.
While the details of the Crowder situation are still a bit murky, Phoenix GM James Jones has been open about it being a mutual agreement for Crowder to sit out until they conclude on the matter. Ultimately, the only possible solution would be to move Crowder to another team, which should be relatively easy. The former second-round pick already has teams interested and would be an excellent fit for a few contenders.