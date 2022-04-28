Running Back

Unlike quarterbacks, halfbacks are judged most on their 40 times and broad jumps. Those aren’t bad factors when trying to determine a halfback’s NFL viability, but the best would be three-cone and their 10-yard split during the 40. Honestly, those make sense. The ten-yard split is a pretty simple measurement that pretty well determines a players’ quickness and acceleration. For running backs, this is immensely valuable. Any halfback that can get to full speed quickly is going to be a valuable asset in the NFL. At the very least, they’d be a solid goal line option. Even if they have stones for hands and can’t block to save their lives, they can at least hit designed holes quickly and perhaps break into the secondary before either safety has really stepped up to help. 90 percent of NFL runs go for fewer than 10 yards, so while having great straight line speed is great, being able to get to your top speed quickly is arguably more important.

Three-cone also makes sense. As a halfback, runs aren’t always going to go according to plan. Linebackers will step up to fill gaps. D-linemen will beat their blocks to blow up one side of the line. You get it. That makes being able to change direction on a dime all the more important. While having patience behind the line is a mental aspect many running backs struggle with, being able to not only find new holes when the designed ones are filled, but balance oneself and head in that direction is extremely difficult. Being able to bounce to the outside after an edge defender blows up the C gap, or being able to cut through the B gap when an outside linebacker seals off the edge is what turns a negative play into positive yardage.

Among the halfbacks in recent years that have done well in these two measurements, Jamaal Charles, Christian McCaffrey, Matt Forte, and Aaron Jones are the standouts. Each of these halfbacks has seen immense success in the NFL and were known for their ability to gain positive yardage even when seemingly trapped behind the line of scrimmage. Their explosiveness in between the tackles and ability to navigate anywhere behind the line of scrimmage are what makes/made them so dangerous. A couple other players to have posted solid times in both the 10-yard split and three-cone drill include Ameer Abdullah, David Johnson, Miles Sanders, and Jerick McKinnon. While none of these guys have had the prolific careers of the few I mentioned earlier, they have all had long, solid careers as trustworthy ball carriers...when they’re healthy.