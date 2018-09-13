Photo: Tony Dejak (AP)

After pleading guilty to federal charges of insider trading, linebacker Mychal Kendricks will be sentenced in January of next year. That doesn’t mean he can’t still continue his side hustle as a pro football player, though.



This comes weeks after the Cleveland Browns released the 27-year-old the same day he was officially charged. Given the timing of Kendricks’s sentencing, he’ll be available to play all season for the Seahawks, barring a Super Bowl run. The NFL, which still allows Jimmy Haslam to own one of its teams, might hand down its own judgment:

Meanwhile, there are a few openings at safety around the league due to injuries, but Eric Reid hasn’t been able to get a whiff since he tried to get a workout with the Titans in August. The keyword is “tried,” because his flight kept getting delayed on his way to Tennessee, so the team instead signed safeties Kenny Vaccaro and Jason Thompson.