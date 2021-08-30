When we think of tough athletes, the mind immediately goes to football or hockey players. The NBA has had its share of tough guys down through the years, as well. Many of them would likely have been just as effective on the gridiron as they were on the hardwood.



Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently sparked this list when he made disparaging comments about another HOF hooper during an interview.

“I don’t walk around saying I’m Billy Badass, but I can promise you one thing — I’m tougher than Scottie Pippen,” Barkley said on ESPN Chicago.

“I’m not no fake tough guy, I don’t pretend to be a tough guy, but I am tougher than Scottie Pippen.”

Listening to Chuck hurl insults at Pippen got me thinking about some of the biggest badasses that have enforced their will on an NBA court.