Who are the teams with the longest award droughts?

Jose Abreu became the first White Sox player to win MVP since 1994. Image : ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, Trevor Bauer became the first Cincinnati Reds pitcher ever to win a Cy Young Award. That leaves only three teams in Major League Baseball that have never had one of their pitchers receive that honor, matching the three teams that have never had an MVP.

A few others have had very long droughts, with no winners of either award in this century, a group that the White Sox and Atlanta escaped on Thursday when Jose Abreu and Freddie Freeman won the MVP awards, the first for their teams since Frank Thomas won back to back in 1993-94 and Chipper Jones in 1998, respectively. Who are the teams still waiting to win their first MVP or Cy Young, or dealing with a 21st century-long drought in awards? Let’s find out.