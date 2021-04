Let’s step into the way-back machine and remember some truly terrible number one picks! Image : AP

With the NFL Draft on the top of everyone’s mind, it’s time for us to take a look back in the past at some of the prior number one picks.



The anticipation of fan bases and media coverage of these top selections can make the pressure too daunting for some and for others it can fuel their careers.



Let’s see which first overall picks fell through the cracks and became all-time busts despite being taken in the top spot.