There’s no doubt Tom Brady won championships at a rate we’ve never seen before in the NFL, with no fellow football players lifting as many titles as the longtime Patriot and most-recent Buccaneer did. He alone holds the record for most Super Bowls won by an individual player.
Of the winningest players in the four major American sports, Brady should be applauded for that total, especially given that other all-timers (like Jim Brown, Deacon Jones, or Johnny Unitas) never reached those championship heights. Here’s how Brady compares to all-time greats in other sports.