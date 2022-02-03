Yogi Berra, Babe Ruth and other Yankees

Berra leads the way in baseball, as it’s expected a Yankee would’ve won the most World Series titles. Placed conveniently at the end of Joe DiMaggio’s career and spending a large portion of Mickey Mantle’s career as New York’s catcher, Berra played in a championship series in 14 of his 18 years in the Bronx, winning a World Series 10 times. The Yankees dominate the individual championships list better than any team in professional sports.

Of the 26 players in MLB history to win at least six World Series titles, only one never played for the Yankees, Eddie Collins, who had two stints with Philadelphia Athletics and one with the Chicago White Sox from 1906-30. (Collins was one of the clean members of the 1919 Black Sox, who threw the World Series as heavy favorites). Ten of the dozen baseball players to win seven or more titles exclusively played for the Yankees, with Babe Ruth being one of the odd duo out because he won three championships with the Red Sox. Of the championships representing those in the six-or-more club, the most recent was won in 1962. Brady’s old by athletics standards, but he wasn’t born for another 15 years and didn’t compete for his first professional championship for 40 years after that Yankees title.