Who is the next QB of the 49ers? Could be Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is not happy with Green Bay. Image : Getty Images

Of course the San Francisco 49ers and their effing No. 3 overall pick, of which has been essentially the bane of my existence while simultaneously occupying far too much of my headspace for the last three weeks, are at the center of the biggest potential drama just hours ahead of the draft. Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded out of Green Bay, and the Niners feel like the best option to potentially pull it off.

Advertisement

Whooaaa mama. That is certainly news that I did not expect to hear just hours before the NFL Draft, but it makes sense. Going back to last year, when the Packers inexplicably traded up in the first round to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, while also not using any of their remaining draft picks to take a wide receiver, Rodgers quickly had every reason to be raging mad at his organization. They moved up to draft his replacement. What a slap in the face.

All Rodgers did was come out guns blazing, throwing for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns, and only 5 interceptions en route to securing his third league MVP award. Then, head coach Matt LaFleur opted to kick a field goal on 4th and goal in the NFC Championship Game against the eventual Super Bowl-winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers while down 8 with only 2:09 left to play. He took the ball out of the MVP’s hands, and it cost them the game. Rodgers was then roasted mercilessly about the decision by a Jeopardy! contestant.

By the way, if Russell Wilson wants to know how to force his way out, this is the kind of language you use:

“Trade or no trade, I’m not coming back.” That’s big talk.

The Niners have made a call to the Packers about the Rodgers situation, maybe seeing if there was something there.

Advertisement

Rodgers and the Packers brass are at a standstill. He has told them he won’t be back, and they’ve said there’s “no chance” they trade him. So, what gives first? If a team like the Niners, Broncos, or Saints make an aggressive push, what will the Packers do? They’re in an unenviable situation, and the plot will continue to thicken with under three hours to go until the draft begins.

Advertisement

Man, I love this time of year.