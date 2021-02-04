Who is the oldest player to play in a Super Bowl? (It’s not Tom Brady juuuust yet)

Old man yells at crowd. Illustration : Getty Images

Tom Brady is old.

But Matt Stover is the oldest player to ever play in a Super Bowl … for now. Like, today. And tomorrow and Saturday . But t hat will all change on Sunday when Brady, at 43 years old, takes his first snap for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Halfway through the 2009 season, S tover signed with the Indianapolis Colts to fill in for an injured Adam Vinatieri. The 42-year-old veteran kicker became the oldest player to ever play in the big game when he laced up his boots in Super Bowl XLIV. In the game, he kicked a field goal in the first quarter and tacked on two extra points. But Stover’s leg wasn’t enough for the Colts, who lost to the New Orleans Saints 31-17.

Brady is currently the oldest non-kicker to play in a Super Bowl. And after he breaks this SB record on Sunday, who knows, he might break it again next year… and the year after that… and maybe then he’ll retire? Or maybe not.

During Super Bowl media availability an ESPN reporter asked “would you consider playing beyond 45, especially with the way you’re playing right now?”

“Yeah, definitely,” TB12 said. “I would definitely consider that. You know, it’s a physical sport, and just the perspective I have on that is you never kinda know when that moment is. It’s a contact sport, and there’s a lot of training that goes into it, and again — it has to be a 100% commitment from myself to keep doing it.”