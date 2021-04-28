Who wants to tell them?

The Hawks’ pride logo misses the point. Image : Twitter

It’s always worth a laugh, if it weren’t so infuriating, when an organization like the Chicago Blackhawks gets backed into a corner like this:

The Hawks have to have a Pride Night, and it’s good that they do. It’s a league initiative. But there’s no way to dress that look, saying that one group of marginalized, oppressed people is worthy of protection, listening, and support in their quest for equality, when your very logo says that another is not.

The Hawks can’t, or shouldn’t, pick and choose, but that’s the spot they’ve found themselves in when they’ve stubbornly refused to change their logo. They can work with all the groups they want, produce all the pregame videos they like, invite whomever they want to be in the arena when fans are back to provide education, but what they don’t have is an answer as to why they can’t change the logo. Not a satisfactory one, at least. It comes down to saying, “We don’t think it’s racist, even though it is.” The only other answer would be, “We’re really worried about losing revenue from our fans that would no longer buy tickets and merch,” which isn’t any better.

Which kind of undercuts their support and campaign for others, doesn’t it?