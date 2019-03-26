Photo: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)

The phrase “living rent-free in your head” has lived rent-free in my head for some time. It feels symptomatic of the deep rot at the core of almost all human interaction online. These days it spews out of the mouths of the craven and the righteous, the world-famous and the anonymously online. Depressingly, it’s just another feature of the linguistic landscape now, so let’s check in on the latest in skull realty around the world.

Tenant: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN)

Landlord: AIPAC

Rent: Free

Tenant: Auburn men’s basketball



Landlord: Tennessee men’s basketball

Rent: Free

Tenant: Guy who approves of the Mets’ trip to Syracuse



Landlord: Guy who does not approve of the Mets’ trip to Syracuse

Rent: Subsidized housing

Tenant: Cardi B



Landlord: These bitches

Rent: Free

Tenant: Spurs



Landlord: West Ham

Rent: Free

Tenant: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Landlord: Fox News hosts

Rent: Free

Tenant: Jesse Lingard, Manchester United



Landlord: Mesut Özil, Arsenal

Rent: Free

Tenant: Michael Avenatti



Landlord: R. Kelly attorney Steve Greenberg

Rent: Free

Prospective Tenant: Michael Avenatti



Landlord: Detention facility in New York’s Southern District

Rent: Free

Tenant: Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames



Landlord: Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings

Rent: Free

Tenant: The non-corporeal spirit of John McCain



Landlord: Donald Trump

Rent: Free

Tenant: Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard



Landlord: Antoni Ghosh

Rent: Free