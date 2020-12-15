Who's the best WR in the NFL? We rank 'em!

2. Tyreek Hill

Image : Getty Images

Tyreek has a fair case to be made for the number one spot with his pure speed and route-running ability. If he gets behind the defense, he’s gone. Period. Since 2016, he is second behind the aforementioned Davante Adams in receiving touchdowns with 46, and is also tied with Adams for 14 touchdowns this season. His big-play ability is unparalleled, and it doesn’t hurt to be paired up with Patrick Mahomes. What he did a few weeks ago — putting up over 200 receiving yards in a single quarter — is a glimpse at his ceiling.

Tyreek has a fair case to be made for the number one spot with his pure speed and route-running ability. If he gets behind the defense, he’s gone. Period. Since 2016, he is second behind the aforementioned Davante Adams in receiving touchdowns with 46, and is also tied with Adams for 14 touchdowns this season. His big-play ability is unparalleled, and it doesn’t hurt to be paired up with Patrick Mahomes. What he did a few weeks ago — putting up over 200 receiving yards in a single quarter — is a glimpse at his ceiling.

