Why can’t we have nice things, like a Game 7 tonight?

Shoulda, woulda, coulda.



Two days after Phoenix fell to Milwaukee in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, you can’t help but wonder if the Suns aren’t still thinking about all the things they probably should have, would have, and could have done if given another opportunity to replay that game to force a Game 7, which would have taken place tonight in Arizona.

But, like most NBA Finals, the series was over in six games. Since 2000, nine Finals sets have ended in six games, while six Finals series have ended in five games. There have been three sweeps during that period — 2002, 2007, and 2018.

Only four times has a series made it to seven games since 2000. That’s why tonight will feel somewhat bleak without the Suns and Bucks meeting up for the greatest game in sports — Game 7. Because whenever it does occur, it’s usually a classic.

Here’s a look at the last four times we’ve been blessed with a Game 7 in the NBA Finals over the last 21 years.