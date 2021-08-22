The Yankees and Twins will not play on Sunday, which was pretty clearly going to be the case since Friday morning, when the National Weather Service issued its first hurricane watch for the New York area in 10 years.



By Saturday morning, when Hurricane Henri graduated from tropical storm status (it has since been downgraded back to a tropical storm) and was churning northward, it was inevitable that there would be no baseball in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.



So, why didn’t they just go ahead and play a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon? It’s not like the Twins had to beat the storm out of town, as they don’t play again until Tuesday in Boston. The Yankees do have a road trip to make, as they play in Atlanta on Monday, but Aaron Boone said New York’s travel plans remain a Sunday night flight down to Georgia, a worthwhile gamble that the storm will have blown through by then.



Because the Yankees and Twins didn’t simply play a double dip on Saturday, the Twins have to come back to New York on September 13, an off day smack dab in the middle of a homestand for them — something that doesn’t often happen, and which players relish during a long season where most “off” days involve travel. Oh, and the day after, the Twins have a day-night doubleheader on September 14 to make up for a June postponement against Cleveland.



It’s stupid and wasteful, but not even the dumbest weather-related scheduling snafu in New York as the storm approached. That honor goes to Hizzoner, the illustriously stupid Bill de Blasio, who took “come hell or high water” a bit too literally with the We Love NYC concert Saturday night, a beponchoed doofus telling a crowd in Central Park to hang around somewhere indoors (as if the concert was truly celebrating the end of the pandemic, which in fact rages on).

The mayor saw a thunderstorm in an open field and reportedly thought that maybe they’d be able to get going again (after somehow getting everyone out of and back into Central Park) around 10:15. During the 10 o’clock hour, Central Park got 1.69 inches of rain, which would be a nice punctuation mark on de Blasio’s eight goofy years running America’s biggest city, except that he still has four-and-a-half months left to be an even bigger bozo.

How can he top himself? In New York, we don’t ask. We just live it. Just like the other local baseballing outfit, who on August 6 had their former reliever Jerry Blevins tweeting, “If this isn’t rock bottom for the Mets, I don’t know what is.”



The Mets have won four games in the two weeks since then, are 5-14 in August, and 13-22 since the All-Star break, all of which has turned what was a five-game lead in the National League East in June into a seven-game deficit to Atlanta and being three games under .500 for the season.



Remember that not only can you always keep digging after reaching rock bottom, sometimes you might run into molten magma.

Who then?

Headline: “Vikings Players Not Expected to Play vs. Colts”



That really would have been something, but many Vikings players did play against the Colts, it turned out. And, sure, they lost the exhibition game, 12-10, but let it be said that the Vikings defied expectations, simply by playing.

