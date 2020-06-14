Why So Quiet, Jerry?

Since the NFL Draft, Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones has been uncharacteristically quiet. Image: Getty

Jerry Jones loves to talk. He lives for the spotlight. It’s impossible to discuss the Dallas Cowboys without mentioning his name.

But, in a moment in which America is changing right in front of our eyes, the face of “America’s Team” has gone ghost. Given what Jones has said and done in the past when it comes to kneeling, you would think the biggest mouth in the NFL would have something to say.

Not this time.

Here are some of the statements Jones has made over the years on the subject.

September 2017

Jones on the team’s decision to lock arms and kneel before a Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals when it was reported that Donald Trump called Jones four times before that game and begged him to tell players to stand for the anthem.

“It was our idea. And we did alert the NFL of what we were going to be doing.

“But we planned, and it was executed according to plan, that we would go out and kneel in prayer, or kneel, and basically stand for and make the statement for the need for unity and the need for equality. Then we immediately turned around, stood up, walked over to the sideline, and that big American flag came down that field. And we all stood out on the field and recognized and respected the American flag and national anthem.”

October 2017

Jones on players kneeling.

“If there is anything that is disrespectful to the flag then we will not play. You understand? If we are disrespecting the flag then we won’t play. Period.

“We’re going to respect the flag, and I’m going to create the perception of it. And we have.

“We cannot in the NFL in any way give the implication that we tolerate disrespecting the flag. I know the vice president did leave (the Colts/49ers game), because in his opinion the teams were. We know that there is a serious debate in this country about those issues, but there is no question in my mind that the National Football League and the Dallas Cowboys are going to stand up for the flag. Just so we’re clear.

“I’m saying our vice president, if in his opinion, there’s disrespect of the flag then he should express himself however he wants to say. He’s got rights, too. He felt that not standing for the flag is disrespectful. I do, too. The league in my mind should absolutely take the rules we’ve got on the books and make sure that we do not give the perception that we’re disrespecting the flag.”

May 2018

Jones in response to a report from the Wall Street Journal in which he revealed that Trump told him that the criticism of players kneeling was “a very winning, strong issue for me.”

“Let’s [not] give [Trump] that much credit. But I recognize he’s the president of the United States.”

“Tell everybody, you can’t win this one. This one lifts me,” Trump told Jones.

These are just the things we publicly know about what Jones has said, done, and been involved with when it comes to kneeling and dealing with the President and the protests.

Jones hasn’t been seen since the NFL Draft, and even then he was somewhere on his superyacht. He didn’t say anything when Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliot took part in a video that called on the league to condemn racism and support black players. That video led to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell releasing a video of his own in which he admitted that he and the league were wrong for not listening to players when it came to the protests.

Yet, still nothing from Jones.

Dr. King once said, “the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.”

Jerry Jones is a coward.