Why the hell is Grady Sizemore trending on Twitter in 2021, and what does it have to do with Bo Jackson?

Grady Sizemore!

Image : AP

And that brings us to Sizemore, the muse for this lovely endeavor. After a short stint in the majors in 2004, his first full season on the big league Cleveland roster came in 2005, where he slashed .289/.348/.484 with 22 home runs, 81 RBI, and 22 stolen base. He could hit for average and power, had speed on the basepaths, was a plus defender with a strong arm, and all at just 22 years old. In 2008, his home run total jumped up to 33, and he stole an impressive 38 bases. He was destined for greatness. Unfortunately, it was not to be. In 2009, Sizemore played in 106 games due to a groin and elbow injury. He needed two surgeries before 2010. He was never able to get back and get right. He appeared in only 33 contests in 2010, and in 71 the following season. He underwent abdominal surgery, a back surgery, and three knee surgeries, keeping him from seeing the field from 2012-2014. Sizemore’s star had worn out. Sizemore bounced around the majors in 2014 and 2015, appearing for four different teams, before hanging it up.

