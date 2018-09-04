Photo: Denis Poroy (Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres have been out of contention since—well, since 2011, so it makes sense that the team would have nothing more interesting going on in September than a Fortnite-adjacent kerfuffle involving a player and his manager.



Last week, Wil Myers griped about team drills and skipper Andy Green on the Fortnite stream of second baseman and occasional teammate Carlos Asuaje (who’s currently in Triple-A). Myers either didn’t realize he was live or forgot.

“The Padres are doing cutoff and relays tomorrow at 3:00—in September, dude,” he said. “Oh my God, bro, it’s so miserable, man. It’s insane. Andy cannot be any worse than he is right now.”

“Dude, I’m streaming this,” Asuaje pointed out in a moment of unintentionally great comedic timing.

Myers apologized profusely and met with Green on Monday. From MLB.com:

“I can’t say those types of things, even if it is in private,” Myers said. “Obviously, I’m terribly sorry about it. You can’t complain about drills, especially when you’re trying to get better. It was not even necessarily about the drill or Andy himself. That was just coming off being swept in L.A., and there was some frustration there.”

Green, at least publicly, wasn’t too offended by his player’s remarks and understood his frustration:

“There were no excuses,” Green said. “There was just ownership and an apology. There was, on my end, an understanding I’ve done the same thing to my boss at some point in time in my life. It just wasn’t 2018, where everything’s recorded or streamed live.” [...] “Chip Hale probably impacted my career more positively than any other professional coach or manager I’ve had,” Green said. “I remember specifically complaining like crazy to teammates when he made me go out in August to do PFPs and turn double plays with pitchers in 120-degree weather in Tucson. I didn’t understand that. “I was upset, I was frustrated. I didn’t want to do that. I complained. Does that make me the worst person in the world? No. It makes me just like pretty much everybody else that looked at their boss at some point in time and said, ‘Why are you making me do this?’ I think we’ve all done that.”

Myers also called his comments a “distraction we don’t need,” but really, when it comes to the Padres, what is there to distract from?