For Urban Meyer, January probably feels like it happened eight years ago, instead of eight months ago.



‘’I’m ready to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars,’’ Meyer said in a statement when the team hired him.

‘’I’ve analyzed this decision from every angle – the time is right in Jacksonville, and the time is right for me to return to coaching. I’m excited about the future of this organization and our long-term prospect for success.”

A picture, or in this case, a video, paints a thousand words. Earlier this week, Meyer looked miserable as he had to answer questions about the rumors that were swirling about his potential interest in the USC head coaching vacancy that opened this week.

“No chance,” said Meyer.

But, does his body language agree? You be the judge.

Ever since Meyer took the job, it’s been a sh*t show in Jacksonville — and that’s being kind. He hired a coach with a history of racist behavior at Iowa — despite “thoroughly vetting him” – signed Tim Tebow to play tight end and then cut him, has racked up fines for himself and the team for not knowing the rules, traded away a solid backup quarterback in Gardner Minshew, and according to a new report, is the sole reason why team morale is low.

Even as the Jaguars enter Week 2, it feels like we’re all just trying to figure out when — not if — Meyer will quit, as it feels inevitable as Thanos.

If that does happen, Meyer will join the “Quit List,” which is a group of football coaches that quit on their teams after saying they wouldn’t, and/or left before they even got started.