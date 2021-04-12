Will Zalatoris is around if Mr. Gilmore ever needs a caddie

“Mr. Gilmore, here’s your Masters runner-up.” Image : Getty Images

Will Zalatoris did not win the Masters but he was pretty damn close. The 24-year-old was the only player to shoot under par for four straight days, and he finished alone in second place, one shot back of Hideki Matsuyama.



In an interview with CBS after finishing his fourth round, Zalatoris said he turned his phone off for a number of days during the tournament. Meaning he missed a viral tweet from Adam Sandler, otherwise known as Mr. Gilmore, on Sunday morning.

Looks like the pro golfer finally looked at his phone last night.

Zalatoris was born in 1996, exactly six months after Happy Gilmore hit theaters. And he looks awfully similar to the caddie in the film.

According to Zalatoris, he gets this comparison quite a bit. At a press conference at the Workday Championship at the Concession, he said he’s been getting a lot of doppelganger comments “like Mr. Gilmore’s caddie or, you know, Owen Wilson.”

Owen Wilson? Wow. Yeah, I kinda see it.

But it seems like the film reference is the most popular. The recent Wake Forest grad even has a quote from the sports flick, “Mr. Gilmore I’m your caddie,” inscribed on a wedge.

Clearly, Zalatoris is a rising star on the tour and has a long career ahead of him in professional golf. But what would a Gilmore-Zalatoris tandem even look like? Well, Sandl— I mean, Gilmore’s still got it 24 years later.

Do I sense a celebrity pro-am pairing coming? Zalatoris can still be the caddie if so.