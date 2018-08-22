Golfers are used to having to contend with environmental hazards, from violent winds, to prehistoric swamp monsters, to fires spewed forth from the bowels of the earth. During one recent round in Massachusetts, golf aficionado Daniel Adams was confronted with the added challenge of a thieving fox. After several of his balls disappeared under mysterious circumstances, Adams was finally able to capture the culprit on camera on the eighth hole, where it can be seen brazenly picking the ball up in its mouth and carrying it off the green. However, Adams can probably take comfort in the fact that the fox decided to chomp down on his ball, as opposed to, say, his finger.