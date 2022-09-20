Winners: 2025 prospects

If the 18-year-old age limit were in place today, 2023 phenoms Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson would have been the top two players selected in the 2022 NBA Draft instead of having to endure another season of on-the-job training in France and on the G-League Ignite, respectively.

Opening up the draft to high school seniors in 2024 means there will also be a flood of prospects from the 2025 class rushing in alongside them. All those one-and-done prospects from the previous class will have to compete with an extra dose of talent for a limited number of draft slots.

2024 prospects like Tre Johnson, Naasir Cunningham, Jayden Williams, and Ian Jackson may be among the first players drafted, but in the event of a “double draft,” a handful of their peers, who would otherwise be first-rounders in 2024, are bound to tumble into the second round as teams gamble on highly-touted 2025 players as well. That includes draft entrants who are juniors and seniors in college whose upsides are more limited by the time they get drafted. It will be harder to draft “sure things,” but the sound organizations will make wise decisions while the rest will flounder.