The Bucks decided to run one of the most Wisconsin in-game fan contests ever on Sunday. In order to receive an autographed basketball, a fan had to name more cheeses than Milwaukee guard Sterling Brown did in the span of 30 seconds (17). With a foam cheese on her head, and a toddler on her arm, this Wisconsin woman was up to the challenge.

The best part of this video is how the woman looks a little disappointed that she couldn’t name any more. Sure, the Bucks ended up taking the win over the Kings 144-108, and she won a prize, but that clearly won’t fill the void that not getting to 30 cheeses leaves behind.