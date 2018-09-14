Photo: Dylan Buell (Getty Images)

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus will stand trial for sexual assault while teammate and roommate Danny Davis will not face any charges. The charges stemmed from a criminal complaint filed in late August that stated Cephus sexually assaulted two women as Davis took photos.



District attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday that Davis will not stand trial. That followed Wednesday’s announcement that the DA intends to prosecute Cephus for two counts of second- and third-degree sexual assault—a motion to have the second-degree charge dropped was denied the same day.

Cephus was charged with two counts of sexual assault on Aug. 20 after an assault was reported to Madison police the morning of April 22. The complaint states that in his interview with police, Cephus said that both women “were very drunk,” which was backed up by Davis. Despite that acknowledgment, when asked about the reported assault that happened later at his apartment, Cephus said the woman he admitted to having sex with “was all into it.”

When the police spoke with the same woman at the hospital, they noted that she couldn’t keep her eyes open and had to stop midway through the interview to throw up. Per the Wisconsin State Journal, she told police at the time of the assault that couldn’t move and “literally thought I was going in and out of consciousness.” At one point, the complaint reports that she saw Davis taking pictures of the two naked women and that she instructed Cephus on how to delete them. In his interview, Cephus admitted the photos were taken and deleted from Davis’s phone.

As Davis has now served the two-game suspension levied by head coach Paul Chryst, he will be available for the Badgers this Saturday when they take on BYU.