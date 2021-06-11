With Julio Jones shipped to Titans, a look back at the memorable receiver deals and who won them

Image : Getty Images

Julio Jones isn’t the first big name wide receiver to be traded. In fact, of the top skill positions on the offensive side of the ball, I feel like marquee receivers get moved more than any other position. Whether it’s due to contract disputes, diva personalities, or clashes with coaches, it’s always a shock to see a top-tier talent moving to another city.



I was thinking back on the trade that saw Stefon Diggs end up in Buffalo last year. Clearly, that’s the perfect example of a mutually beneficial trade — the Bills offense and quarterback Josh Allen took a massive step forward with Diggs as the new No. 1 wideout, Diggs got out of Minnesota, a place he didn’t want to be, and the Vikings used a pick they got from Buffalo to draft Justin Jefferson, who broke the rookie receiving yards record. Ah, symmetry. I love it when a plan comes together.

That’s the kind of result that everybody involved was dreaming of, but trades don’t always work out so swimmingly.