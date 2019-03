Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Manitoba Moose beat the Texas Stars 4-3 in AHL play on Wednesday night, but the Moose’s continued dominance on home ice is not the story here. The big news came midway through the second period, when the apparent existence of magic in our material world was revealed to us through a shot by Stars defenseman Joel Hanley. Hanley fired the puck into the offensive zone, where it hit off a stanchion and then took a baffling bounce into an empty net.

Joe Louis Arena could never.