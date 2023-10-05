WNBA awards franchise to Golden State Warriors

The WNBA awarded an expansion franchise to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, with the team set to begin play in 2025.

This is the 13th team for the WNBA but the first to join since 2008. The franchise fee was not disclosed.

Warriors majority owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber will head the team, which will make Chase Center in San Francisco its home arena. Team headquarters will be at Golden State's facility in Oakland, which the Warriors previously used for practice and their front office.

"We are thrilled about expanding to the Bay Area and bringing the WNBA to a region with passionate basketball fans and a strong history of supporting women's basketball," said WNBA commissioner Cathie Engelbert in a news release. "Joe Lacob, Peter Guber and their leadership team know how to build and operate a world-class organization, as witnessed by the immense success the Warriors' franchise has enjoyed from both a business and basketball perspective over the last decade. Their interest in joining the WNBA family is yet another sign of the league's growth potential."

The Warriors now are the sixth NBA franchise to have a WNBA team, joining the Indiana Pacers (Indiana Fever), Minnesota Timberwolves (Minnesota Lynx), Brooklyn Nets (New York Liberty), Phoenix Suns (Phoenix Mercury) and Washington Wizards (Washington Mystics).

—Field Level Media