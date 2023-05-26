Nashville, Philly amongst expansion city options

According to The Athletic, Nashville, Oakland, Philadelphia, Portland, San Francisco, and Toronto are the cities that could be the best options for expansion. Just a few weeks ago, the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky played an exhibition game in Toronto for the league’s first game in Canada before the start of the 27th season.

“The energy was amazing. When we came out, the seats were filled to the top and they were cheering already. I was blown away,” said Sky head coach James Wade. “You guys have something special here, in Toronto. I saw so many Maple Leafs jerseys, baseball jerseys and thought ‘The WNBA deserves that too.”

When the WNBA started there were only eight teams. At one point, it grew to 16 franchises. It’s now down to 12, with the Atlanta Dream (2008) being the latest expansion team. Between the collegiate game, the dominance of Team USA, and the growing buzz around the WNBA, women’s basketball is experiencing a rightful, and long-overdue, popularity peak. If this isn’t the best moment to grow the game, then I don’t know what is. Besides, in a post-Brittney Griner world, we need to give our women the best chances to play at home. 