Of course, the Twitter trolls came out

What was truly a marvelous occasion was marred somewhat by the typical ant-Black and anti-queer comments that are littered throughout Elon Musk’s new toy. The reply tweets were from a lot of users with that new blue check mark — one that can now be purchased. People who think that they became an influencer for the mirror price of $8 per month.

According to Musk though, a healthy dialogue about a Black lesbian woman is when people who pay to use his site say she still belongs in jail and make uninformed statements about the arms dealer that America sent to Russia in exchange for Griner’s freedom.

Deadspin’s D.J. Dunson has already thoroughly explained that Viktor Bout’s “Merchant of Death” nickname is more bark than bite. The United States did not put the security of the world at risk by releasing Bout from prison.

Sunday was a wonderful day for everyone without a rooting interest in the Boston Celtics. Instead of celebrating what was one of the best days of the year, trolls were given the opportunity to spew hate online and it was snatched up like a dog being offered a bone.

When given the opportunity, the truly gifted can put on show when their number is called. Those worth admiring will shine. That is what Griner did on Sunday. Unfortunately, her haters came to play as well. Their worked shined in much uglier light.