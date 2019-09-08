Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Monumental Sports Network

You can’t touch a referee. That’s the rule in basketball and basically every sport. So, the ejection of the Chicago Sky’s Astou Ndour from today’s game against the Washington Mystics was understandable. But the reaction of WNBA ref Kevin Fahey was a bit over the top.

Check out Fahey’s shock at being gently touched on his side, and his emphatic ejection. Yeah, that’s the stuff.

Ndour left so quickly, security has to start running to catch up to her. Another guy in a suit had to start running, too! That’s how you leave a game after a silly ejection.

Advertisement

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Ndour, a starter for the Sky, played just 11 minutes and scored five points in the 100-86 loss to the Mystics.



Advertisement

h/t Nick Niendorf