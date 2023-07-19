Deadspin predicts the Women’s World Cup

Blum



Norway over Spain

Give me a Guro Reiten extra-time winner in the 115th minute to send the Nords to the quarterfinals over a resilient Spanish side.

United States over Argentina

This might look easier than some of the USWNT’s group games, as Argentina will buckle and break against a ferocious American attack.

Switzerland over Japan

The Swiss present a challenge the Japanese didn’t get in the group stage with a solid combination of organization, discipline, and talent.

Sweden over the Netherlands

If you’re looking for an upset pick and think the Dutch are the way to go because they played the USA in the 2019 World Cup Final, look elsewhere. The Swedish are too damn good.

Australia over China

Here’s a Sam Kerr hat trick. China won’t score three against the co-hosts. Thanks for coming!

South Korea over Brazil

Here’s your Cinderella pick of the World Cup with the South Koreans pulling off the biggest upset of the tournament and ending Marta’s career on the game’s biggest stage in stunning fashion, because Brazil can’t have nice things.

England over Canada

Somehow these two teams fall into place against each other in the knockout rounds, when both would be prime candidates for being after the group stage. A coin flip sees England advance because it’d be more apropos.

Germany over France

I like the idea of France advancing more than England and definitely Canada, but they won’t slow down the Germans.

Fels



Spain over Norway

While Spain might muddle through the group stages, the knockouts will snap them to attention and give them enough time to gel after having to deal with different rosters throughout the past year.

United States over Argentina

An inspired Argentina keeps this closer than it normally might be, but the US’s class is too much.

Japan over Switzerland

Japan may be short of goals too, which would mean they could be primed to lose a game where they’re much the better team and get sucker-punched . But they could also make a serious run here.

Sweden over the Netherlands

Sweden is a powerhouse, and the Dutch aren’t without Miedema

Australia over Denmark

This is where being the hosts really kicks into gear, and Sam Kerr has her signature game.

France over Morocco

Certainly a tasty history here that doesn’t have much to do with soccer, but a suddenly harmonious France is probably going far in this tourney. The valiant Atlas Lionesses go out on their shields, though.

England over Canada

Too much turmoil for Canada, and though England might have scoring problems, they won’t manifest here against a Canada team that’s scored three goals in its last four games.

Germany over Brazil

Marta’s glorious World Cup career comes to an end far too early, but Brazil doesn’t have any answer for Lena Oberdorf