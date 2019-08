Screenshot: MLB

Look upon Titan, your new sovereign. Titan began his reign at last night’s Rockies game, leading a legion of hounds into the ballpark and laid claim to all lands within it.

Footage of Titan’s conquest can be seen below. At the 1:50 mark, you can see him deliver a rousing speech to his new subjects:

Listen to Titan’s words, and know what it feels like to have all fear banished from your heart. Arise now and follow your king, and build the new golden age of man and dog. Arise!