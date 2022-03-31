The KO Show with Steve Austin

Fels: I don’t ever remember a “talk show” being on a Mania, and certainly not getting this hype. Of course, we know that it’ll be more than that. We know that Stone Cold is going to do “something.” Is that just hit a Stunner and leave? Is it going to be an extended beatdown? Are they going to turn it into an actual match? There’s been buzz they might make this the main event, which would be horribly unfair to both of the women’s matches, but it’s also Austin in Texas. Which makes you think it might be an actual match. Whatever it will be, it will be short, Austin will hit all the notes, the crowd will lose its mind, and that will be that. I’m guessing this becomes an actual match somehow, though it doesn’t go more than five to seven minutes. It’s also something of a sign that the company didn’t feel they sold nearly enough tickets, if they had to pull the Rattlesnake out of mothballs. Which is frustrating, because they have a wealth of current performers that if they’d just put in a modicum of work into could fill this slot with KO. Hi, Mustafa.

Blum: I don’t mind having a segment as part of WrestleMania. It’s different and it should come off great, especially with the star power that’ll be in the ring together. Kevin Owens has been one of WWE’s best performers for the better part of the last decade. Stone Cold Steve Austin is the most popular superstar in company history re-entering the ring in his home state of Texas. This “talk show” shouldn’t have too much talking. Stone Cold will play his greatest hits full of “Hell Yeahs!” and eventually brawl with Owens. What will be interesting is where this leads. If it’s a one-off, it seems like a wasted opportunity and will come off like every other sporadic appearance Austin has had with the company since his last official match in 2003. If this leads to a match on Night 2 or more of a program down the road, I’m all for it. It is WrestleMania, especially with talk of this main eventing Night 1, it’s hard to see Austin not cracking a beer or six in the corner as the picture fades to black.