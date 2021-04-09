Wrestlemania Night 2 preview

Big E (Intercontinental Champion) vs. Apollo

Illustration : WWE

Fels: This is another match I’m looking forward to greatly. I was really tense about the pivot for Apollo, because there were so many ways it could have gone wrong with the focus on his Nigerian heritage, his accent, the new garb, and WWE hasn’t earned any benefit of the doubt in dancing on this line. But they’ve threaded it nearly perfectly, and he’s finally got depth beyond just being, “super athletic guy.” Feels like he’s getting this so Big E can move on to the top of the card where he belongs, but these two should bring the heat. Other than Cesaro, Apollo is the biggest candidate for a coming-out party this weekend.



Fonseca: Big E was on my short list of potential Royal Rumble winners this year because I foresee him having a huge 2021 that may lead to a World Title run before the year is over, if not by next WrestleMania SZN. That said, he’s either in line to lose the Intercontinental Championship to a finally blossoming Apollo Crews, or he retains to keep this for a fairly lengthy time. He’s already at over 100 days, for what it’s worth. Crews is finally getting a decent push on the main roster after being rushed up from NXT years ago. Him leaning into his Nigerian heritage could’ve been awkward seeing as how the WWE has missed in this realm, as Sam alluded to, especially since it could seem that most wrestlers of color have to have gimmicks that reflect their background; otherwise, they get lost in the shuffle to (insert white guy here), which is entirely unfair. (Super American, though, unfortunately.)

But when executed, it could be done well, as has been the case with Crews, who needed a shake-up. The Intercontinental Championship would be good for Crews to have as his next step, and a continuation of this angle could also be welcomed between the two.