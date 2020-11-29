WWII bombs found at Roma training ground, Dick Cheney slaps forehead

So THAT’s where the weapons were hidden. Photo : AS Roma

We’ve seen sports and teams have their normal operations upended and canceled far more the past year than we ever have before. Even the hint of positive COVID tests can sideline not just a whole roster, but an entire organization’s running as headquarters are cleared out.

Discovering nearly century-old weaponry isn’t as likely a reason for a team to stop practice, but in this year of God giving up, we shouldn’t be surprised.

AS Roma are expanding their Trigoria training ground, and are about to construct some new fields for that purpose. That’s going to have to wait a bit, as yesterday a technician preparing for that plan discovered a cache of WWII-era bombs buried where Roma hope to put new fields. The Italian army’s bomb squad was called in, who safely disposed of and removed the artillery. Training was canceled while the bombs were removed.

So far there has been no confirmation that upon hearing the news, Dick Cheney has called every Sunday morning news show to claim that it was Italy he wanted to invade instead of Iraq, but we expect it soon.

Roma travel to Naples later today for their match against Napoli, no doubt feeling just a little more fortified than they did yesterday morning.