X-rays negative for D-backs C Gabriel Moreno (hand)

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno avoided a serious hand injury and should be ready for the National League Championship Series.

Manager Torey Lovullo said X-rays came back negative and Moreno is day-to-day.

Moreno was struck in the right hand when the Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor fouled off a bunt attempt in the fifth inning of Arizona's division series-clinching 4-2 win in Game 3 on Wednesday night.

Trainers attended to Moreno, who briefly stayed in the game before being removed for pinch-hitter Pavin Smith in the bottom of the frame and replaced by Jose Herrera behind the plate.

"I'll be ready for the next series," Moreno said after the game. "It feels amazing. It's just a special moment to sweep L.A. — so happy."

Moreno, 23, hit his third home run of the postseason in the third inning, a solo shot against Dodgers starter Lance Lynn. He is batting .250 with six RBIs through five playoff games.

Moreno batted .290 with seven homers and 50 RBIs in 111 games during the regular season.

—Field Level Media