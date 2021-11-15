Patriots vs. Browns

You thought you were done with the Patriots. You thought that they had lost too much talent, nobody likes Bill Belichick anymore, and that evil northeastern winter had finally left the NFL for spring.



Well, the Patriots have won their last four games, three of them by three scores or more, and that includes a 45-7 drubbing of the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. While the Patriots thoroughly dominated the Browns, the story of the game was rookie quarterback Mac Jones.

He has been the most consistent performer of the highly touted 2021 class of quarterbacks, but it has been argued that the Patriots are running a conservative offense that gives him easy reads, and early in the season was not allowing him to throw the ball down the field. The Patriots did run a balanced offense against the Browns that rushed for 184 yards to Jones’ 198 in the air, but that’s partly because this game was out of hand before the fourth quarter began. A major reason for the blowout? Jones.

He took the easy plays when they were there, but he also made some big ones. There was the touchdown pass to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne that was a perfect high-point ball in double coverage. He threw a perfect ball to tight end Hunter Henry up the sideline from the far hash mark, and Jones finished the drive by looking off the defense at the goal line and hitting an open Henry for a touchdown.

Maybe Belichick was spoon feeding him strained peas early in the season, but Jones has moved onto solid food. If he continues to make plays like he did this week, winter may be coming again for the NFL.