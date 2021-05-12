Yanks hit with three positive COVID-19 ‘breakthrough cases’ despite vaccinations

Phil Nevin (r.) has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being fully vaccinated. Photo : Getty Images

The New York Yankees are dealing with a rather concerning off-field development — three members of their staff, who are all vaccinated against COVID-19, have tested positive… for COVID-19.



This base coach Phil Nevin, first base coach Reggie Willits, and an unnamed third staff member are the currently the three positive cases. Nevin is quarantined in Tampa, and some other staff members have been sent home out of “an abundance of caution” (remember that phrase? Argh), according to manager Aaron Boone.

Though the vaccines being offered in the U.S. are effective in preventing infection and severe cases of the disease caused by COVID-19, there have been “a small percentage” of fully vaccinated people who have tested positive for the virus in so-called “breakthrough” cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole put on his speculatory cap in saying that he believes this isn’t going to be over for a few years.

The CDC says on their website that “vaccine breakthrough cases are expected.” It goes on to say that the “COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer protection against most SARS-CoV-2 variants circulating in the United States. However, variants will cause some of these vaccine breakthrough cases.”

Hopefully, this is a contained situation that will not have wide-reaching implications, and that the Yankees organization can quickly move past while continuing to play. As of now, there is nothing indicating that any of their games are in jeopardy of being postponed because of these positive tests. And more importantly, it seems they are treating it as that “abundance of caution” scenario, and the three COVID-positive Yanks will come out the other side unscathed.