Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty)

Hyun-Jin Ryu pitched seven dominant innings, and the Dodgers walked a whopping eight times against Braves pitchers, but it was late-blooming-ass, rags-to-riches-ass, minor-league-veteran-ass Max Muncy who dealt the heaviest blow in Thursday night’s 6–0 Dodgers win over the Atlanta Braves, in Game 1 of their NLDS matchup. In the third inning, with two on, Mike Foltynewicz left a 1–0 heater up and over the plate, and Muncy mashed it over the wall in right-center for a three-run dinger. Needless to say, it was Muncy’s first postseason home run:

What an amazing year Muncy’s had. Emerging from total obscurity as a 27-year-old godsend, making the Home Run Derby, leading the Dodgers in walks and slugging percentage, finishing fifth in the National League in dingers and seventh in all of baseball in OPS, and now socking a mighty three-run dong as a starter in the NLDS. For good measure, Muncy also walked three times and stole a base. The Braves couldn’t get him out! This man is blessed.