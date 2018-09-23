Photo: David Eulitt (Getty)

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continued his insanely impressive hot streak to begin the season, as he led the Chiefs to a 3-0 record and a 38-27 defeat of the 49ers on Sunday thanks to 314 yards passing and 3 TDs with no picks. Almost all of the Mahomes fireworks came in a first half in which the Chiefs scored 35 of those 38 points, but the awe he inspired lasted the whole afternoon.

Mahomes’s first TD was easily the best—not just of his day but possibly of the entire NFL season so far. On a third-and-goal, Mahomes scrambled to his left outside the hashmarks, then abruptly had to change direction and roll out to his right. As he escaped the Niners pass rush 15 yards behind the line of scrimmage, Mahomes was somehow able to both find Chris Conley in the back corner of the end zone and also uncork a breathtaking throw for the score.

Here’s a silly but cool alternate depiction of the play:

With his three TDs today, Mahomes sets a record with 13 touchdown passes through his team’s first three games of the season, surpassing Peyton Manning’s 12 in 2013. This kid doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon.