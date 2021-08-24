Jets fans: Let’s just take some time and relax.

I understand your No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson has been balling out in the preseason. I get that the numbers look good and he’s showing good command in the pocket. I also understand that the scheme from offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has shown promise.

But the fact of the matter is that this is still preseason.

And you are still the Jets.

So let’s make sure we are still looking at Wilson and your team through a sober lens.

There’s a reason they are still projected to finish last in their division, even after the impressive performance from Wilson in the first two games. Zach is 15/20 for 191 yards, 2 TDS, 0 INTs, and has a QB rating of 137.71.

He’s been the best rookie quarterback thus far in the preseason, but he’s playing against backups and many guys who are just trying to preserve themselves for the regular season. The only other quarterback that even has an argument is New England’s Mac Jones.

Wilson and LaFleur are showing Gang Green fans just how much potential each of them has and what they can do together under new head coach Robert Saleh (who is in fact seeming to be a better coach than a potato). But let’s not act like this is going to be a no-doubt prosperous season for New York.

The best thing for the Jets this year is for them to continue to develop Wilson and let him get comfortable with LaFleur’s system. They lost defensive playmaker Carl Lawson to a season-ending Achilles tear which will most definitely impact the production of that defense. As will linebacker Jarrad Davis being out for months.

The Bills, Patriots, and Dolphins are all better teams and have more proven talent on their coaching staffs and the rosters. Let’s all come back to reality and not overreact to what we are seeing from the young BYU QB.

But by all means go ahead and be excited about what the future may hold. Wilson, LaFleur, and this Jets team are showing positive signs, but still have a long way to go before they are ready to compete in this