You can take an actual shot at Sunday’s Bucks game (to protect yourself and save lives)

The Miilwaukee Bucks are offering free COVID-19 shots. Image : Getty Images

When the vaccines started rolling out, sports stadiums became a popular place for inoculations. Many indoor arenas, major league ballparks, and NFL stadiums administered doses of the life- saving COVID vaccine. But this weekend, you can get a shot in the arm and a chance to watch a live NBA game in the same space. Not bad.

On Sunday, the Milwaukee Bucks will partner with the Milwaukee Health Department to offer a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for “any eligible fan” over 16 attending the game. According to a statement from the team, the in-stadium site will open an hour and a half before the game and wrap up the final buzzer sounds. That’s right, even when the Fiserv Forum stops selling beer at the end of the third quarter, you STILL have time to take the vaccine. No appointment is needed to take the shot — you can pull up whenever.

Yeah, this particular stadium vaccination will be more expensive than obtaining your free poke at your local pharmacy. But, hey, whatever gets people to take the shot works. Plus, a live showdown between the Bucks and the Nets sounds a bit more entertaining than 30 minutes of waiting around at CVS or your high school gym.

“We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and are pleased to team with the Milwaukee Health Department to give fans this easy and convenient opportunity,” said Bucks President Peter Feigin. “This is a critical time for all of us to take the necessary step that will help return our lives to normal. Let’s make this happen together.”

If going to a basketball game convinces you to do it, cool. If you’re a young person living in West Virginia who wants to take the vaccine because you’ll make $100, also cool. If you want to take the vaccine because it’s the best way to protect yourself and others, awesome.

There are literally no more excuses for not getting a vaccine. It’s out there. It will save lives. Go for it.